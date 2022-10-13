EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Ancheer is recalling thousands of electric bicycles after multiple burn injuries were reported.

The company said the lithium-ion batteries used to power the bikes can ignite, explode or spark. Six incidents were reported, including four burn injuries.

The affected model number is AM001907 and can be found on the e-bike packaging and in the instruction manual.

About 22,000 e-bikes were sold nationwide online at Amazon, Walmart, Overstock, Rakuten, Sears, Walmart, eBay, Wish, Aliexpress, and the company’s website from January 2016 through June 2022. The e-bikes were sold between $280 and $930.

The bikes are black and have 26-inch wheels. “Ancheer” is printed on the downtube. It also has a “water bottle-shaped” cylindrical battery above the downtube.

Consumers should stop using the recalled e-bikes immediately and contact Ancheer for a free replacement battery and battery mount.