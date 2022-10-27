PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Unilever is recalling some of its dry shampoo aerosol products because they may contain elevated levels of benzene, a chemical linked to cancer.

The shampoos were sold under the brands Dove, Nexxus, Suave, Rockaholic, Bed Head, TRESemmé and were produced prior to October 2021.

Benzene is classified as a carcinogen which people are exposed to every day from multiple sources, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. However, overexposure can result in leukemia, blood cancer and blood disorders.

No injuries or disease associated with these products have been reported to date, the FDA said, but the recall has been issued out of an abundance of caution.

Consumers are urged to stop using the affected products and visit the company’s website for instructions on how to receive reimbursement.