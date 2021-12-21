Dry shampoo recalled due to presence of benzene

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Several brands of dry shampoo products are being recalled because they may contain traces of benzene, which is a known human carcinogen, according to the Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

The affected Procter & Gamble (P&G) products were all packaged in aerosol cans and were sold at retail stores nationwide. Brand names include Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences and Waterless.

The recall also includes three previously discontinued dry shampoo products from the brands Old Spice and Hair Food.

The recall does not include any other products sold under the previously listed brand names, such as mousses, hairsprays, liquid shampoos, liquid conditioners, styling products, treatments and unaffected aerosol dry shampoo sprays.

P&G said the recall is out of an abundance of caution. To date, P&G hasn’t received any reports of adverse health effects connected to the use of these products.

Anyone who purchased one or more of the affected products is urged to stop using them and contact Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences, Waterless, Old Spice or Hair Food for a refund.

This recall comes nearly one month after P&G issued a similar recall for certain Old Spice and Secret aerosol deodorant sprays.