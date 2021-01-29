Dressers, chests recalled due to tip-over risk

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Earlier this week, Nissan recalled more than 350,000 Pathfinder SUVs due to a problem with the brake lights, and two other companies issued recalls for problematic products.

CB2 recalled roughly 11,000 Junction Tall Chests and Low Dressers because they are unstable if not anchored to the wall, posing a risk of tipping over and causing injury or death to a child, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

There have been 10 reports of the chests and dressers falling, the CPSC says, but no injuries have been reported to date.

The recalled products were sold at CB2 stores nationwide and online from December 2012 through July 2019.

Consumers are advised to move the chests and/or dressers to an area where children cannot access them and contact CB2 at 800-451-8217 for store credit or a full refund. Visit CB2’s website for more information.

Photos: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Specific lots of think! Farmer’s Market Berry Crumble Protein + Fiber Oatmeal were also recalled because they may inadvertently contain tree nuts like almonds and pecans which are not listed among the ingredients, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Photo courtesy of the FDA

The products could cause a serious or life-threatening reaction if eaten by someone with an allergy or severe sensitivity to tree nuts.

The FDA says a consumer found a piece of almond while eating the product, and the problem was later found to have been caused by an error in the production process.

The affected products were sold as individual 1.76 oz. bowls with UPC code 753656711836 or a six-pack with UPC code 753656712338 and the following best-by dates: N15OCT21, N16OCT21, N19OCT21, N20OCT21, or N21OCT21.

No reports of illnesses have been received, according to the FDA.

Consumers should not eat the oatmeal and can return the bowls to the place of purchase for a full refund.