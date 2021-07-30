Dog food products recalled due to potentially high levels of mold byproduct

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Sunshine Mills, Inc. has issued a voluntary recall of several dog food products because they may contain unsafe levels of Aflatoxin.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says Aflatoxin is “a naturally occurring mold byproduct” that can be harmful to pets if consumed in significant quantities.

The recalled products were sold nationwide under the following brand names: Triumph, Evolve, Wild Harvest, Nurture Farms, Pure Being, and Elm.

No illnesses associated with the recalled products have been reported to date, according to the FDA.

Dogs that have consumed any of the products and exhibit symptoms such as sluggishness or lethargy combined with reluctance to eat, vomiting, diarrhea, or yellowish tint to the eyes or gums should be seen by a veterinarian.

Anyone who purchased the affected dog food is urged to stop using it and return the unused portion to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The FDA says no other Sunshine Mills products are affected by the recall.

For more information, contact the company at (800) 705-2111 or customer.service@sunshinemills.com.