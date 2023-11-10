PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Mid America Pet Food is recalling additional brands of dog and cat that may be contaminated with salmonella, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The Texas-based pet food company initially only recalled certain lots of Victor Super Premium Dog Food after routine sampling of the product tested positive for salmonella.

But the recall has since been expanded after the FDA said seven people have reported suffering from salmonella infections after having contact with the pet food.

The recall involves the following brands: Victor Super Premium Dog Foods, Wayne Feeds Dog Food, Eagle Mountain Pet Food and Member’s Mark. The impacted products all have “Best By” dates before 10/31/24.

“Do not feed the recalled product to pets or any other animals. Destroy the food in a way that children, pets, and wildlife cannot access,” the FDA explained. “Wash and sanitize pet food bowls, cups, and storage containers. Always ensure that you wash and sanitize your hands after handling recalled food or any utensils that come in contact with recalled food.”

The FDA urged anyone who purchased the recalled products not to sell or donate them.