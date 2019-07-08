Watch 12 Video on WPRI.com

Disney toy recalled over choking concerns

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Disney is recalling 80,000 plush toys due to a choking hazard, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The CPSC says the plastic eyes on the “Forky” toys from Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story 4 can detach. No injuries have been reported to date.

The recalled toys were sold for about $20 from April 2019 through June 2019.

Consumers should immediately take the recalled products away from children and return them to any Disney Store for a full refund.

Consumers who have questions can reach the company by phone at 866-537-7649 or email at personal.shoppers@shopDisney.com.

