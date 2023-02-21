EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Thousands of Disney figurines are being recalled because they pose a choking hazard to young children, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The recall involves the Kids Preferred “My First” Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Buzz Lightyear and Stich figurines.

The CPSC said the arms and legs on the “My First” figurines can detach. Kids Preferred has received 10 reports of small parts detaching from the figurines.

No injuries have been reported. Kids Preferred said the recall is out of an abundance of caution.

Anyone who purchased one or more of the figurines should keep them away from children and contact Kids Preferred for a refund.