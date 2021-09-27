DiGiorno pizzas recalled due to packaging mix-up

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Tens of thousands of pounds of frozen pizzas are being recalled because they were mislabeled, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The recall involves “DiGiorno Crispy Pan Crust” pepperoni pizzas. The packaging mix-up was discovered when the company received a complaint that the box contained a “three meat” pizza instead.

FSIS said the sausage and beef toppings on the three meat pizza contain textured soy protein, which is a known allergen, while the pepperoni pizza does not.

Nestle USA, which owns DiGiorno, is issuing the recall out of an abundance of caution. No other DiGiorno pizza products are impacted by this recall

The frozen pizzas were distributed to retailers nationwide and were produced on June 30, 2021.

The recalled pizzas have a lot code of 1181510721 and a best-buy date of MAR2022. The boxes also bear establishment number “EST. 1682A.”

No illnesses have been reported in connection with the recall. Anyone who purchased one of the recalled pizzas, especially those who are allergy to soy protein, are urged not to eat the three meat pizza and to instead return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.