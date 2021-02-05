DeWALT kerosene heaters recalled due to fire, carbon monoxide poisoning risk

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Enerco Group is recalling about 4,500 portable heaters.

The DeWALT cordless kerosene forced-air heaters can restart unexpectedly while in standby mode if the room temperature falls below the thermostat set point, posing fire and carbon monoxide poisoning hazards, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The affected heaters were sold at Lowe’s and farm supply stores nationwide from June through November 2020.

Model DXH90CFAKM: Serial numbers 340901-20001001 through 340901-20001500

Model DXH90CFAK: Serial numbers 340902-20001001 through 340902-20004000

The CPSC says the manufacturer has received one report of a heater starting unexpectedly, however, no injuries have been reported to date.

Consumers are told to immediately stop using the recalled heaters and contact Enerco Group at 800-964-4328 for a free replacement corded heater. Visit their website for more information.

Hundreds of thousands of electrostatic disinfectant sprayers were also recalled this week following reports of the battery packs overheating, which poses a risk of fire and/or explosion.

Additionally, Tesla recalled around 135,000 vehicles because the touch screens on the console can go dark.