PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning parents of the dangers associated with a bounce castle following the death of a 4-year-old boy.

The CPSC said the boy died after the hoop inside the “My Bouncer Little Castle” became entangled and twisted around his neck.

In another incident, a child became entrapped in the hoop but avoided injury.

The hoop in question is yellow and is attached to a green pillar inside the main bounce house.

The bounce houses were sold online through various retailers, including Amazon.com and eBay.com.

The CPSC is warning parents who purchased the bounce house for their children to throw it away.