PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Daily Harvest, a vegan food company, is recalling thousands of pouches of seasoning after receiving hundreds of reports of severe gastrointestinal illness, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The “French Lentil + Leek Crumbles” were first introduced back in April and were sold primarily online, according to the FDA. The recall does not impact any other Daily Harvest products.

The FDA said Daily Harvest has received approximately 470 reports of gastrointestinal illness and potential liver function issues.

Courtesy: FDA

One woman’s illness was so severe that she decided to sue Daily Harvest.

Bill Marler, an attorney with Marler Clark Law Firm, said his client became nauseous and suffered abdominal pain after eating the crumbles. Marler said she was rushed to the hospital where testing revealed her liver enzymes were elevated and her gallbladder wasn’t functioning properly.

The woman has since had her gallbladder removed and “remains at risk for future health complications,” according to Marler.

Marler is now representing nearly 100 people who claim the crumbles made them sick.

“We have had all clients contact the FDA directly to share their symptoms,” Marler said. “We are in the process of testing nearly two dozen leftover products to determine what ingredients in these products that would cause such severe symptoms.”

Daily Harvest CEO Rachel Drori said the company is cooperating with the FDA’s investigation. She said the company is actively testing the crumbles for common food-borne pathogens, toxins and allergens.

Drori said so far, all toxicology results have come back negative and the company “has not yet identified a root cause” for the illnesses.

“Nothing matters more than the health and safety of our customers,” Drori said.

Anyone who purchased the recalled crumbles is urged not to eat them and to throw them away and contact Daily Harvest directly for a refund. The company is notifying all known purchasers directly via email and has pulled the crumbles from its list of available products.