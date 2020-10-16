Crackers recalled because the box may instead contain peanut butter cookies

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Boxes of organic wheat crackers are being recalled because they were accidentally filled with foil-wrapped peanut butter cookies instead, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Courtesy: FDA

B&G Foods is recalling a limited number of boxes of Back to Nature Organic Rosemary & Olive Oil Stoneground Wheat Crackers after receiving two customer complaints regarding the packaging mix-up.

The recall includes boxes with a “best by” date of April 25, 2021 and UPC code 8-19898-01015-8.

The FDA said the foil bags inside the boxes do correctly indicate whether it contains crackers or cookies.

No allergic reactions have been reported in connection with the recall.

Thousands of extension cord slitters are being recalled because they pose a fire hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

Courtesy: CPSC

BSD is recalling Homerygardens 6-foot, 4-outlet extension cords because the wire size can’t handle the advertised amp load and lacks protective features.

The extension cord splitters were sold online through Amazon and Walmart. BSD is contacting all known purchasers directly.

No incidents or injuries have been reported in connection with the recall.

Anyone who purchased one of the extension cord splitters is urged to stop using it and return it for a full refund.

Red Monkey Foods is recalling seven herb mixtures containing parsley because it could be contaminated with salmonella, according to the FDA.

The herb mixtures were sold under the brand names of World Market, Great Value, O Organics and Full Circle.

The following products are associated with this recall:

Cost Plus World Market Herbes De Provence (0.6 oz)

Item Number: 533310-06

UPC Code: 2533 3107

Best By Date: 13 MAR 2023

533310-06 2533 3107 13 MAR 2023 Cost Plus World Market Organic Parsley (0.3 oz)

Item Number: 533325-06

UPC Code: 2533 3251

Best By Date: 24 MAR 2023

533325-06 2533 3251 24 MAR 2023 Great Value Herbes De Provence Organic (0.6 oz)

Item Number: GV5451-24

UPC Code: 0 78742 15451 0

Best By Date: MAR 14 2023

GV5451-24 0 78742 15451 0 MAR 14 2023 Great Value Organic Parsley Flakes (0.3 oz)

Item Number: GV5460-24

UPC Code: 0 78742 15460 2

Best By Date: MAR 11 2023

GV5460-24 0 78742 15460 2 MAR 11 2023 O Organics Herbes De Provence Organic (0.65 oz)

Item Number: 14200102-24

UPC Code: 0 79893 41131 6

Best By Date: MAR 24 23

14200102-24 0 79893 41131 6 MAR 24 23 O Organics Parsley Organic (0.3 oz)

Item Number: 14200099-05

UPC Code: 0 79893 41109 5

Best By Date: MAR 25 23

14200099-05 0 79893 41109 5 MAR 25 23 Full Circle Parsley Organic

Item Number: 32831-06

UPC Code: 0 36800 32831 0

Best By Date: 11 MAR 2023

Anyone who purchased one of the recalled herb mixtures is urged to throw it out or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.