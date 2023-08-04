EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Maggie’s Farm is recalling its bug and flea killer spray because the pressurized cans can rupture, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The CPSC said the aerosol cans can explode and expel shrapnel, posing injury and laceration hazards. The cans can also leak, posing a chemical hazard.

“The liquid inside the can is not affected but could pose a risk of eye or skin irritation upon contact,” Maggie’s Farm explained.

The recall specifically involves 14-ounce aerosol cans of Maggie’s Farm Simply Effective Bed Bug & Flea Killer purchased on or after July 1, 2021.

The CPSC has received four reports of cans rupturing. No injuries have been reported.

The cans were sold at retailers nationwide, including Stop & Shop and Walmart. The affected cans bear UPC code 811249020540 and lot number 0101325.

Anyone who purchased the recalled bed bug and flea killer spray is urged to stop using it and carefully dispose of it.

Maggie’s Farm is instructing everyone to take a photo of the can and lot code before placing it into a plastic bag and throwing it out. To receive a full refund, send the photos and contact information to info@maggiesfarmproducts.com.