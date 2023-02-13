(WPRI) — More than 56,000 COVID-19 rapid test kits are being recalled because they might not produce accurate results, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

University Meditech Inc. distributed the antigen rapid test kits nationwide last month without receiving approval to do so, according to the FDA.

Since the rapid test kits weren’t formally evaluated, the FDA said the accuracy of their results is unknown.

The rapid test kits were distributed in three different types of packaging:

Purple and white box under the “Skippack Medical Lab” brand

Teal and white box under the “DiagnosUS” brand

White box without a brand name

Anyone who has one of the recalled rapid tests kits is urged not to use it and to contact Unviersal Meditech Inc. for instructions on how to return it.