Cottonelle wipes recalled due to possible bacteria contamination

(WPRI) — Kimberly-Clark is voluntarily recalling specific lots of Cottonelle wet wipes sold nationwide because they may be contaminated with bacteria that could cause an infection, according to a recall notice on the company’s website.

The company said the affected products could show the presence of a bacterium (Pluralibacter gergoviae) which naturally occurs in the environment and human bodies.

At this time, Kimberly-Clark said there is a low rate of non-serious complaints including irritation, but those with weakened immune systems and pre-existing conditions are at risk.

The recall is limited to specific lots of Cottonelle Flushable Wipes and Cottonelle GentlePlus Flushable Wipes manufactured between February 7, 2020, and September 14, 2020.

The affected products can be identified by looking for the specific lot numbers found on the bottom of the package. Customers can then enter that lot number into the company’s online lot number checker.

The company said the recall has nothing to do with the coronavirus pandemic.