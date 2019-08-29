Cooktops recalled; can turn on by themselves

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Whirlpool is recalling several brands of glass cooktops because the surface elements can turn on by themselves.

The recall covers more than 26,000 Whirlpool, KitchenAid and JennAir cooktops with touch controls, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The Whirlpool Corporation has received 133 incident reports involving the recalled cooktops, including fires and minor burn injuries.

Models involved in the recall:

Model Numbers Radiant Model Numbers Begin With: KCES950HSS KCES950HBL KCES956HSS KCES956HBL WCE97US0HS WCE97US0HB WCE97US6HS WCE97US6HB JEC4430HS JEC4430HB JEC4536HS JEC4536HB JEC4424HB Downdraft Radiant Model Numbers Begin With: JED4430GB JED4536GB JED4430GS JED4536GS

The recalled cooktops were sold at retailers including Lowe’s, Home Depot, and Best Buy from March 2017 through August 2019.

Recalled JennAir cooktop

Recalled KitchenAid cooktop

Recalled Whirlpool cooktop

Consumers should contact Whirlpool to schedule a free installation of a replacement cooktop, according to the company. In the meantime, the CPSC said when the recalled cooktops are not in use, consumers should turn the unit off at the circuit breaker. The CPSC also said consumers should not leave flammable materials or empty cookware on or near the cooktop.

Whirlpool can be reached online or at 888-900-7897 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.