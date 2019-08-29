Cooktops recalled; can turn on by themselves

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Whirlpool is recalling several brands of glass cooktops because the surface elements can turn on by themselves.

The recall covers more than 26,000 Whirlpool, KitchenAid and JennAir cooktops with touch controls, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The Whirlpool Corporation has received 133 incident reports involving the recalled cooktops, including fires and minor burn injuries.

Models involved in the recall:

Model Numbers
Radiant Model Numbers Begin With:
KCES950HSSKCES950HBL
KCES956HSSKCES956HBL
WCE97US0HSWCE97US0HB
WCE97US6HSWCE97US6HB
JEC4430HSJEC4430HB
JEC4536HSJEC4536HB
JEC4424HB 
Downdraft Radiant Model Numbers Begin With:
JED4430GBJED4536GB
JED4430GSJED4536GS

The recalled cooktops were sold at retailers including Lowe’s, Home Depot, and Best Buy from March 2017 through August 2019.

  Recalled JennAir cooktop
  Recalled KitchenAid cooktop
  Recalled Whirlpool cooktop

Consumers should contact Whirlpool to schedule a free installation of a replacement cooktop, according to the company. In the meantime, the CPSC said when the recalled cooktops are not in use, consumers should turn the unit off at the circuit breaker. The CPSC also said consumers should not leave flammable materials or empty cookware on or near the cooktop.

Whirlpool can be reached online or at 888-900-7897 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

