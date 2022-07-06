PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds of bags of cookies sold at Target are being recalled due to a packaging mix up, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

J&M Foods issued the recall for Favorite Day’s 7-ounce bags of Lavender Shortbread Cookies after discovering some of them were erroneously filled with the brand’s Chocolate Chip Cookies.

The FDA said the Chocolate Chip Cookies contain soy and eggs, which are both known allergens. Those ingredients aren’t listed on the Lavender Shortbread Cookies packaging, meaning those with sensitivities who eat the Chocolate Chip Cookies may suffer a serious allergic reaction.

The cookies were sold at Target locations nationwide and have since been removed from store shelves. No other Favorite Day products are impacted by this recall.

The recalled cookies bear UPC code “0-85239-28609-8” and Lot Code “BB 18-Apr-2023.”

There have been no illnesses reported in connection with the recall, according to the FDA.

Anyone who purchased the recalled cookies can return them to the place of purchase for a full refund, or contact J&M Foods at 1-800-264-2278.