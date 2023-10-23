BUCKSPORT, Maine (WPRI) — Greenhead Lobster is recalling all of its frozen and refrigerated cooked lobster meat due to potential listeria contamination, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The recalled lobster meat was distributed to Maine and New Hampshire then sold nationwide through wholesale distributors and online via e-commerce. No illnesses have been reported to date, according to the FDA, and none of the products themselves have tested positive for listeria.

However, the organism was detected in the processing environment, which prompted the voluntary recall.

The FDA said the following lobster meat products, produced between May 9 and Oct. 19, are being recalled:

Product Name Product Description Type of Packaging CK (1 lb) Fresh HPP Cooked Meat Greenhead Lobster HPP Fresh Cooked Claw and Knuckle Meat GHL-CKF Oxygen permeable bag, master cased in a Styrofoam box (12 lbs) CK (2 lbs) Fresh Cooked Meat – Non HPP Greenhead Lobster Fresh Cooked Claw and Knuckle Meat GHL-CKF Oxygen permeable bag, master cased in a Styrofoam box (12 lbs) CK (2 lb) Fresh HPP Cooked Meat Greenhead Lobster HPP Fresh Cooked Claw and Knuckle Meat GHL-CKF Oxygen permeable bag, master cased in a styrofoam box (12 lbs) Frozen (1 lb) Cooked CK Meat Greenhead Lobster Frozen Cooked Claw and Knuckle Meat GHL-CK Freezer poly bag, master cased in a cardboard box (12 lbs) Frozen Broken Cooked Meat Frozen Cooked Broken Lobster Meat Freezer poly bag, master cased in a cardboard box (12 lbs) Frozen CK Cooked Meat (2 lbs) Greenhead Lobster Frozen Cooked Claw and Knuckle Meat GHL-CK Freezer poly bag, master cased in a cardboard box (12 lbs) Frozen Tail Cooked Meat Frozen Cooked Lobster Tail Meat GHL-TAIL Freezer poly bag, master cased in a cardboard box (12 lbs) Frozen TCK Cooked Meat HPP Frozen Cooked Tail, Claw, and Knuckle Meat GHL-TCK Freezer poly bag, master cased in a cardboard box (12 lbs) TCK (1 lb) Fresh HPP Cooked Meat Fresh Cooked Lobster Tail, Claw, and Knuckle Meat GHL-TCK Oxygen permeable bag, master cased in a Styrofoam box (12 lbs) TCK (2 lbs) Fresh HPP Cooked Meat Fresh Cooked Lobster Tail, Claw, and Knuckle Meat GHL-TCK Oxygen permeable bag, master cased in a Styrofoam box (12 lbs) TCK (2 lbs) Fresh NON-HPP Cooked Meat Fresh Cooked Tail, Claw, and Knuckle Meat GHL-TCK-2# Oxygen permeable bag, master cased in a Styrofoam box (12 lbs)

No other Greenhead Lobster products are impacted by this recall. Greenhead Lobster confirmed that its raw lobster meat was not exposed to the organism and can be eaten once cooked properly.

Anyone who purchased the recalled lobster meat is urged not to eat it and to instead return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.