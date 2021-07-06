Connecticut-based lab discovers known carcinogen in certain sunscreen, after-sun products

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A Connecticut-based pharmaceutical testing company is advising the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recall several different kinds of sunscreen.

In a May 24 petition sent to the FDA, Valisure claims laboratory testing revealed the products contained dangerous amounts of benzene, which is a known carcinogen that has been linked to blood cancer.

“The presence of this known human carcinogen in sunscreen products widely recommended for the prevention of skin cancer and regularly used by adults and children in large volumes makes this finding especially troubling,” Valisure Founder and CEO David Light said in a statement.

The testing company also learned the issue was not connected to a certain brand of sunscreen, but rather 78 batches of sunscreen sold under a variety of brands.

Those brands include Neutrogena, Sun Bum, CVS Health, Banana Boat, Goodsense, TopCare Everyday, Fruit of the Earth, Raw Elements, SunBurnt and EltaMD. The affected products included both lotion and spray sunscreens, as well as certain after-sun gels.

Valisure reports that 27% of the sunscreens tested “contained up to three times the conditionally restricted FDA concentration limit of 2 parts per million” of benzene.

“These findings of benzene in sunscreens and after-sun care products build upon our substantiated findings of benzene in hand sanitizers that have already led to national recalls,” Light said. “It is unfortunately apparent that benzene contamination is a broad and very concerning issue in the American consumer product supply chain and it underscores the critical need for independent testing.”

Valisure has requested the FDA not only recall the contaminated products, but also conduct a thorough investigation into the manufacturing process.

It’s important to note that not all of the sunscreen products sold under the aforementioned brand names had detectable levels of benzene, and consumers should check Valisure’s report to determine if the product they purchased is part of one of the affected batches.