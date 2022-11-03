(WPRI) — Roughly 518,000 clothing steamers are being recalled because they pose a burn risk, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The CPSC said Empower Brands is recalling its Black+Decker Garment Steamers because they can expel, spray or leak hot water while in use.

Empower Brands has received 241 reports of hot water expelling from the steamer, 32 of which involved burn injuries. The CPSC said two of those injury reports included second-degree burns.

The clothing steamers were sold at Walmart, Target, Bed Bath & Beyond and other retailers nationwide.

The recalled steamers have one of the following model numbers: HGS011F, HGS011S or HGS011.

Anyone who purchased one of the recalled steamers is urged to stop using it and contact Empower Brands to receive a free replacement.