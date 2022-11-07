(WPRI) — Hundreds of thousands of women’s shoes are being recalled because they might contain high levels of toxic chemicals, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

Clarks America is recalling eight styles of its “Breeze” and “Brinkley” shoes because the upper material may contain benzidine or dimethoxybenzidine, which the CPSC said are both known to cause adverse health effects.

The shoes were sold nationwide at Clarks outlet stores and other retailers, including Macy’s, JC Penney, Kohl’s, DSW and Zappos.

The recalled shoes all feature blue uppers and white soles, according to the CPSC.

The shoes were sold in women’s sizes 5-12 in the following styles and colors:

Breeze Ave (Dark Navy)

Breeze Shore (Navy)

Breeze Step (Dark Navy)

Breeze Step (Navy)

Breeze Step (Navy/White)

Brinkley Shore (Navy)

Brinkley Step (Navy)

Brinkley Ave (Dark Navy)

Anyone who purchased a pair of the recalled shoes is urged to stop wearing them and to contact Clarks for a refund.