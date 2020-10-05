Cinnamon Apple Chips recalled due to salmonella risk

(WPRI) — Cinnamon Apple Chips sold at ALDI stores nationwide are being recalled because they may be contaminated with salmonella, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Seneca Snack Company is recalling both its brand of Cinnamon Apple Chips as well as Clancy’s, a brand exclusively sold at ALDI stores.

The Seneca-brand Cinnamon Apple Chips were sold online at Amazon and Gemline.

The FDA said Seneca learned of the possible contamination after it was notified by an ingredient supplier.

The recall only affects the following labels and package sizes:

Seneca Cinnamon Apple Chips 0.7 ounce Package

UPC Code: 0 18195-70140 4

Individual Package Codes: 26JUN2021

0 18195-70140 4 26JUN2021 Seneca Cinnamon Apple Chips 2.5 ounce Package

UPC Code: 0 18195-70100 8

Individual Package Codes: 28JUN2021

0 18195-70100 8 28JUN2021 Clancy’s Cinnamon Apple Chips 2.5 ounce Package

Individual Package Codes: 26JUN2021 or 27JUN2021

Seneca is not aware of any reports of illness related to the affected products.

Anyone who has purchased one of the affected products should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.