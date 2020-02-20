Children’s water bottles recalled due to choking hazard

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Contigo is recalling nearly six million children’s water bottles because the clear silicone spouts can detach, posing a choking hazard.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the company has received 427 reports of the spout detaching, including 27 in which the spout was found inside a child’s mouth.

The recall includes three sizes of ‘Contigo Kids Cleanable’ water bottles: 13-ounce, 14-ounce, and 20-ounce. Only bottles with a black-colored spout base and cover are affected.

The recall also includes the replacement lids that were given to consumers when the water bottles were initially recalled last August.

The CPSC says the bottles were sold nationwide by retailers such as Walmart, Target, and Costco from April 2018 through Feb. 7, 2020.

Consumers are urged to immediately take the recalled products away from children and contact Contigo for a free replacement. The company can be reached at 888-262-0622 during standard business hours or through its website.

Below are examples of the recalled water bottles: