EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — More than 90,000 children’s nightgowns are being recalled because they fail to meet federal flammability standards, posing a risk of burn injuries, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The recall involves Betsy & Lace’s 100% polyester short-sleeve nightgowns with lace trim collars.

The nightgowns were sold in several sizes, including sold in various sizes including small, medium, large, extra-large, extra-extra-large and extra-extra-extra-large.

The nightgowns were also sold a variety of colors, including coral, dark blue, gold, green, light blue, light pink, dark pink, purple, red, turquoise and white.

No injuries have been reported.

The nightgowns were sold exclusively on Betsy & Lace’s website for between $16 and $22.

Anyone who purchased one of the recalled nightgowns is urged to stop using them and to cut them in half.

Betsy & Lace ceased operations in 2022, according to its website, meaning purchases aren’t eligible for exchanges or refunds. The company is contacting all known purchasers directly about the recall.