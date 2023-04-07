EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Thousands of children’s fishing games are being recalled because they pose a choking hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The BLAVINGAD fishing game was sold exclusively by Ikea both in stores and online. It consists of two wooden fishing lines with string and magnets to attract the wooden play piece with metal rivets. The ocean-themed game contains 11 pieces and a die.

The CPSC said the metal rivet within the wooden play piece can come loose and detach. IKEA has received four reports of the rivet coming loose. No injuries have been reported.

Anyone who purchased one of the recalled children’s games is urged to take it away from their children and to contact IKEA for a full refund.