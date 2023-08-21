EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — More than 7,000 bed frames are being recalled because they pose a risk of injury to children.

The recall includes Convertible House Bed Frames and Montessori Floor Beds from Zipadee Kids. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) says the space between the spindles is big enough so that a child’s body can slip through, but not their head.

There have been two reports of kids getting trapped, including a 4-year-old who suffered minor injuries, according to the CPSC.

The affected bed frames were sold on Zipadee Kids’ website and Etsy.com from February 2018 through September 2021.

Consumers are urged to immediately take apart the frames and dispose of them. The CPSC said Zipadee Kids has filed for dissolution and will not be able to offer a refund or repairs. The CPSC also noted that it’s illegal to resell or donate recalled items.