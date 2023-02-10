EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds of thousands of children’s activity gyms are being recalled because they pose a choking hazard, according to the Consumer Product and Safety Commission (CPSC).

The small dangling raindrops on the cloud toy included in Skip Hop’s Silver Lining Cloud Activity Gym can detach.

Skip Hop has received 12 reports of children putting the detached raindrops in their mouths, though no injuries have been reported.

The recall involves only the raindrops on the plush cloud toy, which connects to the activity gym via a plastic ring. None of the other plush toys included in the activity gym are impacted.

The activity gyms were sold nationwide at various retailers, incluing Kohl’s. Macy’s, Target and on Amazon.

Parents are urged to remove the cloud toy from the activity gym and cut the raindrops off, then send a photo of the toy to Skip Hop for a free $10 gift card.