EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Thousands of cabinet latches are being recalled because they pose a choking hazard for young children, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

North State Industries is recalling its Toddleroo rotating cabinet latches because the button can fall off after it’s installed.

The company has received 19 reports of the button detaching, including one that involved a child gagging after putting the dislodged button in their mouth.

The plastic latches are used to childproof cabinets and are installed via an adhesive strip.

The recalled cabinet latches were sold at Walmart stores and other retailers nationwide.

Anyone who purchased one of the recalled cabinet latches is urged to stop using it and to contact North State Industries for instructions on how to receive a refund.