Chicken sold at Dave’s, Aldi part of nationwide recall due to possible listeria contamination

WASHINGTON (WCMH) — The USDA has announced a large recall of chicken sold at stores nationwide, including in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

Tip Top Poultry, Inc. has recalled an undetermined amount of ready-to-eat poultry products that were used in additional products, including possibly being served from a deli counter in grocery stores, due to possible listeria contamination.

The products were also sold at Dave’s Marketplace in Rhode Island and Aldi stores in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

The frozen cooked, diced or shredded, RTE chicken products were produced between January 21, 2019, and September 24, 2019. The products subject to recall can be found here: Recalled Products »

A list of the retailers that sold the chicken can be found here: Retailers »

You can also see the labels of the recalled chicken here: Labels »

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “Est. P-17453” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

The USDA said consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected.