Chicken salad, burrito products recalled over Listeria concerns

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The E.A. Sween Company is recalling several food products distributed in Rhode Island because the food may be contaminated with Listeria.

Tip Top Poultry initiated the recall, according to the Rhode Island Department of Health. The company provides ingredients to two of E.A. Sween’s Suppliers, the Suter Company and Baja Foods.

Suter provides chicken salad products and Baja provides burritos to E.A. Sween. The health department said the food products may have been sold at convenience stores and grocery stores.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said no illnesses have been reported and E.A. Sween is recalling the products as a precaution.

Below photos are courtesy of the FDA:

Anyone who bought one of the products can return them to the store they bought them from for a full refund.