Chest of drawers model recalled for tipover danger

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — IKEA has announced it’s recalling one of its models of chests of drawers because there have been reports of the furniture tipping over when not properly anchored to the wall.

The recall involves KULLEN 3-drawer chest models in black-brown or birch colors sold between April 2005 and December 2019 for about $60.

The company will send consumers free anchor kits to install themselves or send an installer to homes, or will take the chests back and offer refunds either in-store or by arranged pick-up for free.

IKEA said it’s received six reports regarding the KULLEN 3-drawer chests, including two that involved minor cuts and bruises.

The company originally issued a massive recall in 2016 for the similar-in-design MALM line of chests and dressers, following the deaths of three children involving the furniture not being properly anchored to the wall.