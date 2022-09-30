EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I (WPRI) — The Chai Box is recalling bottles of its chai concentrate mix because it may be contaminated with bacteria that causes botulism, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The FDA said the recalled concentrate mixes may have been under-processed, which could lead to contamination by spoilage organisms or pathogens, including Clostridium botulinum.

Clostridium botulinum, a potent neurotoxin, can cause life-threatening illness if ingested.

The following concentrate mixes have been recalled:

16-ounce glass bottles of Chai Concentrate Mix (UPC 7 93611 81925 2)

64-ounce plastic bottles of Chai Concentrate Mix (UPC 7 93611 81926 9)

16-ounce glass bottles of Unsweetened Chai Concentrate Mix (UPC 7 93611 81925 2)

64-ounce plastic bottles of Unsweetened Chai Concentrate Mix (UPC 7 93611 81926 9)

The concentrate mixes have best-by dates between 09/22/2022 and 03/16/2023. The products were sold at retailers nationwide and online.

No illnesses have been reported in connection with the recall.

Anyone who purchased one of the recalled chai mixes is urged not to use them and to instead return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.