Certain McCormick seasonings recalled due to salmonella risk

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — McCormick & Company is recalling three of its seasoning products because they may be contaminated with salmonella.

The recall involves McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning, McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning and Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning with certain date codes, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA):

McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning 1.31 oz bottle UPC NUMBER: 052100049731 MCCORMICK ITEM NUMBER: 901582629 AFFECTED DATE CODES: BEST BY MAY 26 24 K, BEST BY MAY 27 24 K, BEST BY JUN 04 24 K, BEST BY JUN 05 24 K

McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning 2.25 oz bottle UPC NUMBER: 052100038254 MCCORMICK ITEM NUMBER: 901455463 AFFECTED DATE CODES: BEST BY JUN 30 24 H, BEST BY JUL 01 24 H

McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning 1.75 lbs. bottle UPC NUMBER: 52100325743 MCCORMICK ITEM NUMBER: 932574 AFFECTED DATE CODES: BEST BY Jun 12 24 H

Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning 153g bottle UPC NUMBER: 066200021047 MCCORMICK ITEM NUMBER: 901543520 AFFECTED DATE CODES: BB / MA 2022 SEP 06



The products were shipped across the country to states including Massachusetts and Connecticut between June 20 and July 21.

The salmonella risk was found during routine testing, the FDA said, and no illnesses associated with the products have been reported to date.

Consumers are urged to dispose of the products and the containers and contact McCormick Consumer Affairs at 1 (800) 635-2867 for a replacement or full refund.