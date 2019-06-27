Certain MacBook Pros recalled after reports of burns, damage from overheating batteries

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Apple is recalling more than 400,000 15-inch MacBook Pro laptops because the battery can overheat and catch fire.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), Apple has received 26 reports of the battery overheating, including five reports of minor burns and one report of smoke inhalation.

Apple also received 17 reports of minor damage to nearby personal property from the overheating batteries.

The CPSC urges consumers to stop using the laptop and contact Apple to schedule a free repair.

Only certain 15-inch MacBook Pro laptops are included in the recall. To determine if a MacBook is part of the recall, consumers can check the laptop’s serial number online. The serial number is located on the underside of the laptop.

Anyone with questions can contact Apple at 800-275-2273 anytime or visit the company’s website.