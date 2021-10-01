Certain Coppertone aerosol sunscreens recalled due to presence of benzene

Coppertone is recalling five aerosol sunscreens due to the presence of benzene, a known human carcinogen, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The affected products, packaged in aerosol cans, include Coppertone Sport, Coppertone Sport Mineral, Coppertone Pure & Simple, Coppertone Pure & Simple Baby and Coppertone Pure & Simple Kids.

The recalled sunscreens were manufactured between Jan. 10 and June 15 of this year and were sold at retail stores nationwide.

Coppertone said the recall is out of an abundance of caution after the company identified the presence of benzene in 12 lots of sunscreen products.

Benzene is a highly flammable, widely used chemical that’s present throughout the environment. It can cause cancer with repeated exposure at high enough levels. It can also can damage the immune system and prevent cells from functioning properly, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Anyone who purchased one or more of the recalled sunscreens is urged not to use them, dispose of them properly and contact Coppertone for a refund.

Coppertone is not the first company to issue a sunscreen recall due to the presence on benzene. Earlier this year, Johnson & Johnson recalled five of its sunscreen products after the chemical was detected in various samples.