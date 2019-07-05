CDC narrows papaya recall to certain brand

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — After urging people from eight states not to eat papayas from Mexico due to a salmonella outbreak, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says they’ve narrowed it down to a particular brand.

The CDC says Cavi-brand papayas have been specifically linked to the outbreak.

The alert affects anyone who lives in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida or Texas.

The CDC says 71 people in eight states have become sickened by salmonella after eating Cavi-brand papaya, including one case in Rhode Island and five in Massachusetts.

The illnesses were reported between Jan. 14 and June 8, with most of the illnesses reported in April. No one has died in the outbreak, but 27 people have been hospitalized.