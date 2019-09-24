Caviar products recalled due to food-poisoning risk

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Two types of caviar products are being recalled because they could be contaminated with bacteria that causes botulism.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the recall includes Roland Foods’ Red and Black Lumpfish Caviar which was distributed to retailers and foodservice distributors nationwide.

See a full list of affected products »

No illnesses have been reported to date and no other Roland Foods products are affected.

The FDA advises consumers to not use the recalled products, even if they don’t look or smell spoiled.

The potential for contamination was discovered during routine testing and may have been the result of a processing issue, according to the FDA.

Botulism is a potentially fatal form of food poisoning. The FDA says symptoms can include:

General weakness

Dizziness

Double-vision

Trouble speaking or swallowing

Difficulty breathing

Muscle weakness

Abdominal distension

Constipation

Anyone with questions should contact Roland Foods at 1-800-221-4030 ext. 222.