Canonchet Cliffs customers told to boil water due to E. coli contamination

HOPKINTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A boil-water notice has been issued for customers of the Canonchet Cliffs Water Association Inc. in Hope Valley, the Rhode Island Department of Health announced.

A water sample collected on Oct. 27 was found to have coliform bacteria present, according to the Health Department, then a second sample taken on Nov. 1 contained both coliform and E. coli bacteria.

The Health Department said the boil-water order will remain in effect until the source of the bacteria is found, the system is disinfected, and clean samples are collected for three straight days.

To learn more, contact Carolyn Izzi at (401) 539-2223.