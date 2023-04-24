EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A New York shellfish producer is expanding its canned shrimp recall due to spoilage concerns, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Kawasho Foods first recalled its 4-ounce cans of “GEISHA Medium Shrimp” back in February after receiving several reports of the metal cans swelling, leaking or bursting. The recall was initially limited to one lot of canned shrimp, but has since been expanded to include all lots.

The canned shrimp may be under processed, according to the FDA, which could lead to spoilage or contamination.

The voluntary recall was issued out of an abundance of caution. No illnesses have been traced back to the canned shrimp at this time.

The canned shrimp has “UPC 071140003909” printed on the back of the label. It was sold at retailers nationwide, including Walmart.

The FDA is urging anyone who bought the shrimp to not use it, even if it does not look or smell spoiled.

Anyone who purchased the recalled shrimp is urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.