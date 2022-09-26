AUBURN, Mass. (WPRI) — A popular Halloween treat is being recalled because because it may contain an undeclared allergen, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Arcade Snacks, a Massachusetts-based company, is recalling its 15-ounch packages of candy corn because they might contain egg, which is not listed as an ingredient on the label.

The candy corn was sold in both Massachusetts and Connecticut at the following locations:

All Donelan’s Supermarket locations in Mass.

All Foodies locations in Mass.

Johnson Roadside Farm Market in Swansea

Fieldstone Farm Market in Marion

Windfall Market in Falmouth

Highland Park Market in Glastonbury, Conn.

The package is marked with UPC #0 18586 00114 4 and has a best-by date of 3/8/2023.

Anyone who purchased the recalled candy corn, especially those who are allergic to eggs, are urged not to eat them and to instead throw them out or return them to the place of purchase for a refund.

No illnesses have been reported.