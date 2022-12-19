PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Thousands of candles are being recalled because the heat from the flame can cause the jars to break, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The Good Matters three-wick candles can burn at higher than usual temperatures, posing a burn, laceration and fire risk.

Good Matters has received four reports of the candles catching fire, cracking or breaking apart while in use. Of those reports, one person reported minor property damage while another was burned.

The candles were sold nationwide at various retailers, including HomeGoods, and online. The CPSC said only the 21-ounce tumblers are being recalled.

Each candle comes in a glass tumbler with a wooden lid.

The recalled candles were sold in black, blue, white, yellow, pink and blue, and featured one of the following scents:

Leather+Oud

Citrus+Basil

Cypress+ Fig

Homecoming

Snowfall

Wild Pine

Hope

Love

Peace

Anyone who purchased one of the recalled candles is urged to stop using it and to contact Good Matters for instructions on how to properly dispose of them and receive a full refund.