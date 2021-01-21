Butternut squash products recalled over listeria concerns

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Lancaster Foods LLC is recalling all of their recently processed butternut squash items because they may be contaminated with listeria, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

The butternut squash products processed between Dec. 22, 2020, and Jan. 8, 2021, were sold in retail stores across New England, including Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire, and Vermont, the FDA said.

They were additionally sold in North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New York, and New Jersey.

Click here for a full list including UPCs and ‘use by’ dates.

Courtesy of FDA

Courtesy of FDA

Courtesy of FDA

Courtesy of FDA

Courtesy of FDA

Courtesy of FDA



Health officials say Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and potentially fatal infections in young children and the elderly, as well as people with weakened immune systems.

No infections have been reported in connection with these products.

Those who have purchased any of the recalled products is urged not to eat them and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact Lancaster Foods at (401) 799-0010 ext. 1530.