Burn injuries prompt recall of thousands of tank top propane heaters

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Thousands of tank top propane heaters are being recalled because they pose a burn risk, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The heaters are designed to attach to the top of a 20-pound propane tank.

When it’s windy outside, the CPSC said the flame from the tank top heater can blow backwards and potentially melt the safety shutoff switch. If the switch is melted and the heater tips over, the device won’t shut off and could burn the user.

The company has received nine reports of the safety shutoff switch melting due to the redirected flame, three of which resulted in burn injuries when the user tried to turn it off.

The recall affects approximately 350,000 One Stop Gardens heaters, which were sold at Harbor Freight Tools stores nationwide in heat outputs of both 15,000 and 30,000 BTU:

One Stop Gardens 15,000 BTU Tank Top Propane Heater: Item #63073

One Stop Gardens 30,000 BTU Tank Top Propane Heater: Item #63072

Anyone who purchased one of the heaters is urged to stop using it and to return it to their local Harbor Freight Tools store for a full refund in the form of a gift card.

For more information on the recall, visit the Harbor Freight Tools’ website or call (800) 444-3353.

More than 9,700 rechargeable handheld fans are being recalled because the batteries can overheat, according to the CPSC.

The recalled fans were sold at Rite Aid stores nationwide and come in three colors: blue, pink and purple.

The CPSC said the lithium ion battery inside the fan can overheat while charging and start a fire. Rite Aid has received two reports of the fans overheating and emitting smoke.

Anyone who purchased one or more of the recalled fans is urged to stop using them and to contact Rite Aid for a full refund by calling (800) 748-3243.

Nearly 13,800 rechargeable sound-proof earmuffs are being recalled because they pose a fire and burn risk, according to the CPSC.

The earmuffs provide hearing protection while shooting firearms. American Outdoor Brands issued the recall because the soldering on the earmuffs, which is inside the lithium battery pack, can cause the wiring to separate and the device to overheat.

The recall involves the Caldwell E-Max Pro BT Earmuffs that bear SKU No. 1099596 and the Caldwell rechargeable lithium-battery pack bearing SKU No. 1108859.

No injuries have been reported in connection with the recall.

The earmuffs were sold at Bass Pro Shops, Midway USA and Davidsons stores nationwide.

Anyone who purchased the recalled earmuffs is urged not to use them and to instead contact American Outdoor Brands for replacement alkaline batteries by calling (877) 416-5167 or emailing support@caldwellshooting.com.