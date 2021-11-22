Broccoli tots recalled after foreign objects found inside, dental injuries reported

Courtesy: Conagra Brands

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Bird’s Eye is pulling its frozen broccoli tots from store shelves just days before Thanksgiving after learning some of them contained small rocks and metal fragments, according to Conagra Brands.

The broccoli tots were sold in 12 ounce packages at grocery and retail stores nationwide. Click here for a full list of affected products »

Conagra Brands, which owns Bird’s Eye, issued the recall after receiving two complaints regarding foreign objects in the broccoli tots. In both reports, the complainants said they suffered dental injuries while eating the tots.

The company is working to ensure the recalled tots are removed from store shelves, and is urging anyone who purchased a bag to throw them away.

No other Bird’s Eye products are impacted by the recall.

