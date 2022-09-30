(WPRI) — Old Europe Cheese is recalling dozens of brie and camembert cheeses due to potential listeria contamination, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The FDA said the recalled cheeses were sold at supermarkets nationwide, including Shaw’s Stop & Shop, Market Basket and Whole Foods.

Nearly 90 types of cheeses are being recalled and were sold under the following brand names:

Black Bear

Block & Barrel

Charmant

Cobblestone

Culinary Tour

Fredericks

Fresh Thyme

Glenview Farms

Good & Gather

Heinen’s

Joan of Arc

La Bonne Vie

Lidl

Life in Provence

Market 32

Matrie’d

Metropolitan

Prestige

Primo Taglio

Red Apple Cheese

Reny Picot

St. Randeaux

St. Rocco

Taste of Inspiration

Trader Joes

The recall is in response to a listeria outbreak that has sickened six people, including a Massachusetts resident, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The cheeses all have best-by dates ranging from Sept. 28 to Dec. 14.

Anyone who purchased one of the recalled cheeses is urged not to eat it and to instead throw it out.

The FDA said the source of the potential contamination has been identified. Old Europe Cheese has stopped making the recalled brie and camembert cheeses and won’t restart until that source is eliminated.

“We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused by this situation,” the company said in a statement. “Old Europe Cheese’s top priority is the health of our customers.”