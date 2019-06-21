Breakfast wraps recalled after reports of consumers finding rocks inside

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — More than 26,000 pounds of El Monterey frozen breakfast wraps have been recalled after some customers reported finding rocks in their burritos.

Only Egg, Potato, Bacon & Cheese Sauce Breakfast Wraps were included in the recall, according to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. They were distributed nationwide and have “best if used by” dates of 1/17/2020 and 1/18/2020 and lot codes 19017 and 19018.

FSIS said it’s received three complaints of consumers finding foreign materials in the products and one report of a potential injury.

Consumers are urged to not consume the wraps but rather throw them away or return them to their place of purchase.

Risk of electrical shock prompted Hunter Fan Company to recall approximately 7,800 ceiling fans.

The recall involves Brunswick three- and four-light ceiling fans with model numbers 52262, 52263, 54178, 54179, 54184, 54185, which can be found on a label on top of the motor housing.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the light kit wires can be damaged, posing a shock hazard. The CPSC says Hunter has received one report of damaged light kit wires but no reports of injuries to date.

The fans were sold nationwide for between $150 and $300 from November 2017 through May 2019.

Consumers are advised to immediately stop using the fans and contact Hunter at 866-326-2003 for a free replacement light kit.