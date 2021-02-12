Bowflex SelectTech Barbells recalled because weight plate can fall off

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Nautilus, Inc., is recalling roughly 3,700 barbell sets because a weight plate can fall off from the end, posing a risk of injury or property damage.

The recall involves the Bowflex SelectTech 2080 Barbell with Curl Bar, which were sold in sporting goods stores and online from June through July 2020, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.





The CPSC says the manufacturer has received one report of the weight plate falling off which caused damage, however, no injuries have been reported to date.

Consumers are advised to stop using the recalled barbells and contact Nautilus at 800-243-7091 to receive a free kit with replacement straight and curl bars.

Visit the company’s website for more information.

More than two million shelving units were also recalled this week because they can fail to support the 800-pound weight load that’s listed on the packaging.

Additionally, a single lot of Manukaguard Manuka Honey Allercleanse nasal spray is being recalled because it may be contaminated with yeast.

Photo: U.S. Food & Drug Administration

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration says using the affected spray could result in an adverse medical reaction, which could be life-threatening for anyone who is immunocompromised.

The manufacturer has not received any reports of adverse events, according to the FDA.

The affected products have UPC 858631002128, lot #2010045 and a 10/2023 expiration date. The FDA says they were distributed nationwide to retail stores and online sellers.

Anyone who purchased the recalled spray is told to stop using it and either discard it or return it to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions can contact NDAL MFG INC by phone at 1-800-916-1220 or email at support@manukaguard.com. If you’ve experienced a medical event after using the product, call your physician or health care provider.