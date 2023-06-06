EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning parents that recalled newborn loungers made by The Boppy Company are still being sold on Facebook Marketplace.

More than 3 million of these products were recalled because babies can roll out of them or move out of the proper sleeping position, posing a risk of suffocation.

At least 10 deaths have been linked to these loungers.

Boppy and the CPSC said they’ve sent “numerous requests” to Facebook Marketplace to remove any of the recalled products they see.

The CPSC also warned Facebook Marketplace users that it is unlawful to sell or donate a recalled product.

The recall affects three lounger models:

Boppy Original Newborn Loungers

Boppy Preferred Newborn Loungers

Pottery Barn Kids Boppy Newborn Loungers

Recalled Boppy Original Newborn Lounger (left), Boppy Preferred Newborn Lounger (middle), and Pottery Barn Kids Boppy Newborn Lounger (right).

Along with Facebook Marketplace, the loungers were sold at Target, Walmart and Amazon from 2004 to 2021.

The CPSC is reminding parents that when putting newborns to sleep, they should always be placed on a “firm, flat surface” on their backs without blankets or pillows.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled loungers and contact The Boppy Company to find out how to properly dispose of it and get a refund.