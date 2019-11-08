Booster seats recalled due to misprinted warning label

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Booster seats exclusively sold at Family Dollar are being recalled because the warning label is not compliant with federal motor vehicle safety standards.

(Courtesy of the NHTSA)

Babidéal Storm Booster seats are backless, belt-positioning seats with a multi-colored triangle pattern textile cover.

The U.S. Department of Transportation National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that 28,000 booster seats were manufactured with the non-compliant warning label.

The recalled products will have the following printed on them:

  • Model Number: BC901BPXL
  • Date of Manufacture: 2/28/2019

The company that makes the booster seats was provided with an incorrect warning label, which does not include the federally required safety warnings and instructions.

Caregivers may also misinterpret the language used on the incorrect label, leading them to not use the product correctly.

Left: Incorrect label/Right: Correct label (Courtesy of the NHTSA)

The incorrect warning label reads “NEVER use this product as a car seat…” and “Do not use in motor vehicles.”

The NHTSA said the product is compliant in all other performance requirements and can safely be used as a car seat. The recall notice and free replacement covers will be sent to known customers directly by Dec. 9.

Read full recall notice

